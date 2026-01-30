Gusty winds and below-freezing temperatures are expected to keep Maryland chilly over the weekend, one week after the most significant snowfall in a decade.

Bundle up

The National Weather Service issued a cold weather advisory for Friday night into Saturday morning as wind chills dip below zero throughout Maryland. It was the fifth cold weather advisory in a row in the area.

Anna Stuck, a meteorologist with the NWS Baltimore/Washington office, said it was possible that another advisory would go out for Saturday night into Sunday.

Wind chills on Saturday night are expected to be “well below zero,” Stuck said, ranging from negative 5 along the Chesapeake Bay to negative 15 in northern Frederick County.

The cold weather will delay thawing for the packs of snow still piled up around Baltimore and its surrounding counties, Stuck said.

“Bundle up and use caution when traveling outside,” she said.

The week of cold weather could break records in the Baltimore Inner Harbor area, which hit a record of 10 consecutive days of below-freezing temperatures in 1979 and 1989, according to the NWS. In Annapolis, the record is 11 days.

“It just shows how cold it’s been and how infrequently this happens,” Stuck said.

Snow unlikely

While it might be frigid over the weekend, it is unlikely that the region sees any more snow.

The nor’easter expected for the East Coast will more likely hit farther south than Maryland, Stuck said. Southern Maryland may experience a dusting, but there is a less than 20% chance for precipitation.

The storm will mostly hit eastern Georgia, the Carolinas and a slice of southern Virginia, according to NWS forecasts. But the East Coast will largely experience high winds as a result of the storm.

Baltimore is under a “Code Blue” alert until Sunday, which opens up services, warming centers and shelters when it is extremely cold in the city.

Here are some warming centers in Baltimore that are open from Monday to Friday: