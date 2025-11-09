Maryland’s first cold snap of the season is set to arrive Sunday, bringing snow to the mountains, freezing temperatures to even the southernmost counties and a sharp temperature drop statewide that’s set to last through Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service placed parts of far-western Garrett County under a winter weather advisory on Monday, starting at 4 a.m. and extending to the end of the day.

Snow showers will begin late Sunday night and continue through Tuesday morning. Some areas could receive as much as 6 inches of snow over that time, said Luis Rosa, a meteorologist at the NWS’ Baltimore-Washington office.

Accumulation is likely to be lower elsewhere in Garrett and Allegany counties, Rosa said, but the weather service included both areas in a hazardous weather outlook issued early Sunday afternoon.

In and around Baltimore, the front will start with rain showers Sunday afternoon. Cold air will reach the area by early evening, with overnight lows dropping into the mid-40s.

Temperatures will hover around 50 degrees Monday and Tuesday, in line with weather service projections that daily highs will be 10-15 degrees below average across the region.

Monday night will mark the lowest temperatures in the Baltimore area, according to the NWS, with lows approaching freezing.

Low temperatures are expected to extend into Southern Maryland, with Calvert and St. Mary’s counties under freeze watches from 11 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

These are the first freeze watches issued during autumn in Maryland since October 2020, indicating areas likely to hit freezing before the growing season ends — a marker of unseasonably cold weather.

Rosa said Tuesday will be the windiest day of the week. In the mountains gusts are expected to reach nearly 40 mph, and swaths of the Chesapeake Bay stretching from Havre de Grace to south of Point Lookout will be under a gale watch from early Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon, he said. Baltimore Harbor is included in the gale watch.

Even as authorities prepare for frigid air and snowfall, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has projected Maryland, like much of the country, will see a warmer winter than usual thanks to the La Niña weather pattern.