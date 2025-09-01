Outstanding, fall-like weather will continue in Maryland for Labor Day and into the middle of the week.

The crisp early morning translated into a comfortably warm afternoon with low humidity and a refreshing breeze.

The stretch of abnormally dry weather should end late Thursday or Friday as the next cold front brings a chance of showers to the area.

The same general weather pattern remained locked in place across the Mid-Atlantic on Labor Day.

Early morning lows were fall-like, with temperatures in most locations dipping into the upper 40s to lower- to mid-50s. Temperatures were forecast to peak around 80 by the middle of the afternoon.

Humidity remained very low through Monday afternoon. Clouds remained in the sky from time to time. But, the forecast remained dry.

Clouds were expected to increase heading into the middle of the workweek, ahead of our next front. A few showers are possible on Wednesday, mainly later in the day and across western Maryland.

Wet weather was expected to expand eastward on Thursday into Friday midday. Rain could be briefly heavy. But, overall, it isn’t expected to be a washout later this week. Severe weather is unlikely.

While there could be an isolated or stray shower Saturday, most of the day looks nice, with highs in the mid- to possibly upper-80s. That is welcome news for organizers of the Maryland Cycling Classic, which will feature men and women’s races that start and end along Baltimore’s waterfront on Saturday.

A strong reinforcing cold front will bring us another push of fall-like air on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be refreshing, in the mid- to upper-70s.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.