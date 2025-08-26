President Donald Trump’s Interior Department plans to revoke a federal permit issued late last year for construction of a contested wind farm about 10 miles off the coast of Ocean City, administration attorneys said in a court filing Monday.

Since taking office in January, Trump has attempted to block and roll back offshore wind development across the country, but Monday’s step marks a significant escalation in his administration’s position on the industry off the coast of Maryland, where turbines have yet to take root.

In their filing, attorneys for the U.S. Department of the Interior informed a judge for the U.S. District Court of Maryland that the agency intends to pull back its construction approval for the Ocean City project no later than Sept. 12.

The step indicates a legal strategy predicted by some industry observers early in Trump’s term, in which the Interior Department has signaled an intent to side with its opponents in court rather than defend a permit it issued.

Ocean City and other jurisdictions sued the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management in October last year over the citing of the wind project 10 miles offshore.

In a statement Monday night, the project’s developer, Baltimore-based US Wind, expressed confidence that its permits will hold up in court.

“Our construction and operations plan approval is the subject of ongoing litigation, but we remain confident that the federal permits we secured after a multi-year and rigorous public review process are legally sound,” US Wind vice president of external affairs Nancy Sopko said in an email.

Still, the company’s project has already faced intense headwinds and resistance.

The Trump administration has taken aggressive steps to curtail the offshore wind industry nationally. Late last week, the administration brought construction to a halt on a nearly-completed wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island.

Additionally, the president’s domestic policy and tax bill passed earlier this summer phased out Biden-era tax credits seen as critical for offshore wind development. Under the new law, offshore wind developments that do not go into service by the end of 2027 or begin construction by July of next year cannot qualify for significant tax credits.

While two other companies have leased waters off the Delmarva Peninsula for offshore wind development, US Wind’s project is the only one with federal permits in hand.

Offshore wind development is likely critical to Maryland’s effort to transition away from fossil fuels and slash its contributions to climate change, not to mention a state aim of developing 8.5 gigawatts of wind turbines in the ocean by 2031.

A spokesperson for Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement Monday night that cancelling the US Wind project would bring a halt to huge local investment and lead directly to higher utility costs for customers in the region. US Wind’s project is expected to provide close to two gigawatts of zero-emissions power.

“To choose a path away from offshore wind is for the Trump administration to admit that it cares more about satisfying his promises to those who bankrolled his campaign than about what is in the best interest of Marylanders – or the country as a whole," spokesperson David Turner said in an email.

U.S. Wind has leased a sprawling 80,000 acres off the Maryland-Delaware coastline. The company is pursuing a multiphase development there. The first two phases would generate a combined 1,100 megawatts of electricity, enough to power hundreds of thousands of homes in the region.

This story may be updated.