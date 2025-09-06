Saturday started warm and muggy, but that late-summer humidity will act as fuel for storms that will develop Saturday afternoon and evening amid a plethora of events in Baltimore.

The Maryland Cycling Classic returned to the city Saturday, and it will be followed by an Orioles game at which Cal Ripken Jr. will be honored on the 30th anniversary of his record for consecutive games played and a sold-out Benson Boone concert at CFG Bank Arena.

A slow-moving cold front will cross the state through the day and part of the overnight. As the front moves east, showers and storms will develop starting early Saturday afternoon. Showers and storms will continue in Maryland through and past sunset.

Storms may produce strong winds, larger hail, heavy rain and lightning. There are a number of events happening within and outside the city, and some of those outdoor activities may be impacted by the weather.

Late Saturday night, showers will continue even after the storms die down. Scattered rain will continue into Sunday morning (possibly around midday for areas farther south and east). Clouds will then clear for a quieter and brighter end to Sunday.

Much of the coming workweek looks quiet with more comfortable humidity. Temperatures generally will be in the 70s, with a warmer day expected Thursday.

