The U.S. Department of Energy’s decision to void hundreds clean energy grants would cut funding to a dozen projects in Maryland, ranging from battery storage to fortify the power grid to inputs for hydrogen fuel cells and research into the applications of electric heat pumps.

The cancellations in Maryland add up to nearly $88 million, according to the state’s congressional delegation. The Maryland cuts are part of billions of dollars in clean energy grants President Donald Trump’s administration canceled across Democratic-leaning states this week.

On Thursday, the Department of Energy announced the cancellation of $7.6 billion in Biden-era clean energy grants, largely in blue states.

The move is among a series of threats the Trump administration has made toward Democrats during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

A list of terminated grants provided by Gov. Wes Moore’s office and corroborated by the Department of Energy includes awards for Baltimore Gas and Electric Company; firms in Baltimore, Columbia and Anne Arundel County; University of Maryland research teams; and the Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

It was not immediately clear Thursday whether any of the $88 million cited by the Maryland congressional delegation has already been spent, or if the entirety of that money is lost.

In a statement, Moore spokesman David Turner condemned the decision as a blow to energy costs and power grid reliability.

“Marylanders deserve affordable electricity, yet the Trump administration seems hell-bent on making everything more expensive,” Turner said. “This funding would have cut costs, strengthened Maryland’s electric grid, and built the resilient infrastructure our communities need. Turning our backs on the future won’t keep the lights on or keep energy affordable.”

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright characterized the grants as wasteful and rushed in a news release Thursday.

“President Trump promised to protect taxpayer dollars and expand America’s supply of affordable, reliable, and secure energy,” he said, adding that the cancellations ”deliver on that commitment.”

Some of the administration’s biggest cancellations hit power grid upgrades and hydrogen development hubs in other parts of the country. More than $2 billion of the awards targeted for cancellation is earmarked for clean hydrogen projects in California and the Pacific Northwest.

The largest axed grant in Maryland appears to be $50 million pledged by the Energy Department’s Grid Deployment Office to BGE to enhance grid reliability and deploy battery storage.

The mid-Atlantic grid has faced climbing energy demands from increasing electrification and data centers. Advocates and industry leaders have hoped to see more batteries hooked up to store power for times of system stress, but installation of thousands of megawatts of storage have stalled in an administrative backlog for connecting to the regional grid.

According to the federal funding tracker Higher Gov, BGE received its federal funds in January and has matched the grant with another $55 million. Work is just 15% complete, according to the tracker, and not expected to be finished until 2029.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore-based utility declined to comment Friday, but The Banner previously reported the federal grant was meant to fund about a third of its battery build-out in the Baltimore region.

Another large grant was for the Baltimore engineering firm Materic, near Carroll Park, which received $9.3 million for development of an input for hydrogen fuel cells.

Materic did not respond Friday to a request for comment.

Three grants ranging between $1.5 million and $2.7 million were earmarked to finance research at the University of Maryland, including for cold-climate heat pumps and industrial emissions reductions.

A university spokesperson declined to comment on the cancellations, calling it “premature” to do so.

Other Maryland businesses caught in the crossfire include a Columbia-based firm specializing in fire sciences, for industrial decarbonization research, a Beltsville-based tech company’s research for hydrogen production, and energy efficiency work by a Severna Park company. (Higher Gov’s tracking indicates this project is already complete).

A $4.7 million grant for chemical giant W.L. Gore, which has facilities in Cecil County, to develop an ultra-thin membrane for producing hydrogen is also on the list.

Also affected is the Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, a nonprofit formed by the two local governments. The Department of Energy awarded the organization $1.7 million to develop sustainable building codes for natural disaster-prone areas.

Along with California and Maryland, the Trump administration said it was canceling grants in Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.

In a social media post ahead of the Department of Energy announcement, Trump’s Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought dismissed the billions of dollars in federal funding as part of the “Green New Scam” to “fuel the Left’s climate agenda.”

Members of Maryland’s delegation on Capitol Hill, including Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, pushed back late Thursday, blasting the terminations as “grossly partisan” and “likely illegal.”

“At a time when Marylanders are facing rising financial strain across the board, the Trump Administration is using the Republican-led government shutdown to further raise energy costs and hurt the security and resilience of our power grid,” the members said.

As of Friday afternoon, Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill remained locked in a stalemate over funding the federal government while Trump officials pressed on with threats against blue states and cities.

Earlier in the week the administration paused $18 billion awarded for two major New York City rail projects and Vought on Friday morning announced a freeze on another $2 billion for commuter rail expansion in Chicago.