Montgomery County police arrested and charged an 18-year-old in connection with a Jan. 8 homicide in Silver Spring, according to a statement released Friday.

Officers took Yoel Christ Tie into custody on Thursday at his Gaithersburg apartment and charged him with second-degree murder and felony use of a firearm during a violent crime, two weeks after the shooting death of a Beltsville man, Gavin St. Aubyn Boothe, 43.

Responding to a call, police and emergency workers found Boothe dead in the roadway of the 3000 block of Briggs Chaney Road.

Detectives obtained surveillance video showing Boothe, who lived in Beltsville, talking with two unknown individuals shortly before he was shot, police said.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

Tie is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit pending a bond hearing scheduled for Jan. 26.

Police said they are still searching for a second suspect.