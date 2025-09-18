The Banner announced Thursday that Nicole Orders will serve as senior vice president of product.

In this role, Orders will oversee the vision, strategy, design, and execution of The Banner’s digital products, leading a high-performing product team. She will report to Banner CEO Bob Cohn and will collaborate closely with engineering, editorial, data, marketing, and the sales teams to craft exceptional user experiences.

Orders was most recently the director of product monetization at The Washington Post. In this role, she drove subscription growth, advertising innovation and new product development. Before joining The Washington Post, Orders led digital transformation at Marriott International and Legal & General America, modernizing customer experiences and scaling technology-driven growth.

“Nicole brings the perfect blend of product experience and leadership energy to The Banner,” said Banner CEO Bob Cohn. “Her commitment to delivering new products that enhance our journalism and improve the user experience is just what we need as we serve more communities across Maryland. I look forward to having her join our leadership team.”

“I’m thrilled to join the dynamic Banner team and look forward to building products that strengthen the role of independent journalism in civic life,” said Orders. “As a Maryland native, it’s exhilarating to be a part of the state’s largest and Pulitzer Prize-winning newsroom.”

Orders has a master’s degree in publication design from the University of Baltimore and a bachelor’s degree in English and women’s studies from the University of Maryland, College Park.

