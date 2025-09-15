The Banner continues to expand, announcing today that it is opening a bureau and introducing an edition in Montgomery County. As the local media landscape in communities surrounding Washington, D.C., continues to shrink, The Banner has hired a team to bring its brand of trusted, independent journalism to the most populous county in the state.

The launch decision is driven by local demand for quality coverage of the vast county. Since its launch in 2022, The Banner has seen a steady increase in subscribers in Montgomery County, even without dedicated reporters in the region. The new Montgomery County team will break news and highlight solutions on topics including politics, business, and education. The team will also cover the experience of living in the county through arts and culture, local events and food.

“Bringing The Banner’s journalism to Montgomery County fills a void in local media. Montgomery may be the most populous county in the state, but it is woefully under-covered, and we believe residents here deserve more and better. We look forward to providing our brand of trusted, independent, local journalism to new audiences and new regions,” said Banner CEO Bob Cohn.

Executive Editor Zuri Berry will head The Banner in Montgomery County. Berry has an extensive media background, previously serving as a radio editor in Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina, and as deputy managing editor for news and multimedia at the Boston Herald.

Berry will lead a team that includes news editor Lauren Markoe and reporters Ginny Bixby (local government), Talia Richman (education), Jack Hogan (business development), Antonio Planas (news), Hau Chu (arts & culture), and Danielle Allentuck (sports).

“There is no shortage of important Montgomery County stories to be told, especially with the drastic recent changes in the federal government,” said Berry. “Montgomery County residents deserve up-to-date, reliable reporting, and we look forward to continued growth and building a loyal base of new readers in Montgomery County, including suburban Maryland and the D.C. suburbs.”

The Banner will expand the reach of its coverage through a media partnership with NBC4 Washington (WRC) and Telemundo 44 Washington (WZDC). As part of the partnership, Banner reporters will participate in on-air segments on NBC4 and Telemundo 44 to offer trusted journalism and insights for viewers on breaking news and investigative series on the issues that matter most across the Washington metropolitan area.

In just three years, The Banner has become the largest newsroom in Maryland, with more than 90 full-time journalists. The subscriber base grew by 57% last year, and circulation now stands at 69,000, with paid subscribers in all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City. The Banner won a Pulitzer Prize for local reporting this year for a series of stories on the crisis of opioid overdoses in Baltimore and its disproportionate impact on older Black men.

Subscribe to The Banner and check out the latest coverage at https://www.thebanner.com/.