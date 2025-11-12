The Banner is looking for the next generation of community leaders, and we need your help. In May, The Banner will hold its fourth Emerging Leaders event honoring the rising leaders driving growth and positive change in Baltimore and throughout Maryland.

We are asking for nominations from the community for this honor. A selection committee made up of members from The Banner along with a small group of CEOs renowned for their work in the community will vet the nominations. This passing of the baton is designed to inspire generational commitment to the importance of bringing meaningful change to Baltimore and our region.

Nominees should have shown a personal commitment to service. This is demonstrated through the launching of an initiative designed to help better Baltimore and/or the surrounding communities. These initiatives should be community-minded and designed to help those in need. Candidates should be 40 years of age or younger.

Submit nominations through the form above. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 12. The 2026 class of nominees will be announced by the end of January and will be honored at an event in May.