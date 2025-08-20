You may have noticed that late last night we made a small but meaningful change: Our website has moved to thebanner.com.

Many readers already call us The Banner, and this migration allows us to show up in a way that audiences know us. You’ll still see The Baltimore Banner flag on our site. The shift simply reflects the reality of our expanding coverage across Maryland.

If you have us bookmarked, you can update it to thebanner.com . But you’ll also be redirected automatically to the new domain.

Thank you for your continued support. We wouldn’t be here without our readers and partners. We are excited about The Banner’s continued growth and about covering the issues that matter to communities in Maryland.