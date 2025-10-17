The Banner today announced that it has been awarded the 2025 Freedom of the Press Catalyst Award, which honors journalists or organizations whose reporting has had a significant impact.

The Freedom of the Press Awards recognize the accomplishments of leaders in the news media and legal fields whose work embodies the values of the First Amendment. The honorees were announced by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press at a ceremony on Oct. 15 at Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Judy Woodruff, senior correspondent and former anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour, hosted the event. Watch The Banner’s award presentation here.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press for the work of our newsroom to strengthen communities through the power of trusted, independent journalism,” said Banner CEO Bob Cohn. “To be singled out for reporting that has significant impact is especially gratifying as we work to shape and inspire a more promising future for people in Maryland.”

The Banner was honored for the tremendous impact its investigative journalism, data-driven reporting and editorial coverage have had on communities across Maryland since its founding in 2022. The Banner won its first Pulitzer Prize for local reporting earlier this year for its coverage of Maryland’s opioid overdose crisis, which it produced in partnership with The New York Times. Through a successful public records lawsuit against the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, The Banner found that Baltimore had the highest overdose rate of any major American city and that Black men were being disproportionately impacted by the crisis. The Banner’s reporting sparked a national conversation on the opioid epidemic and drew immediate calls for change.

A separate Banner investigation into decades of child sexual abuse allegations against leaders and prominent members of an East Baltimore-based megachurch drove public calls for accountability and prompted the church to expel two pastors and review its handling of the allegations.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is the leading pro bono legal services provider for journalists and news organizations in the United States, offering direct legal representation and other legal resources to protect First Amendment freedoms and the newsgathering rights of journalists.

