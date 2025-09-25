The Banner announced Thursday that Audrey Cooper will be its new editor-in-chief. Cooper, 48, is the senior vice president of news and editor-in-chief of WNYC, the most listened-to public media radio station in the nation, having held that role since the throes of the 2020 pandemic. Prior to that, Cooper was the top editor at the San Francisco Chronicle at a time when the organization emerged from years of steep financial losses to higher readership, solid profitability and a string of journalism awards.

Read the full announcement here.