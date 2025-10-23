The Banner, a nonprofit, today announced that it received a $500,000 unrestricted gift from the Andrew and Julie Klingenstein Family Fund.

For more than 70 years, the Klingenstein family has advanced philanthropy that strengthens communities and improves individual well-being. Their latest contribution supports The Banner’s mission to provide independent, fact-based local information that helps Marylanders make informed decisions, bolsters civic trust and connects neighbors across the state.

“The Klingenstein family has a remarkable legacy of giving that spans generations, and Julie and Andy have shown, time and again, how much they care about community and connection,” said Sarah Walton, The Banner’s chief philanthropy officer. “Their generosity and belief in our impactful work will help us expand our coverage, reach more Marylanders, and continue building a trusted source of local information that reflects and serves our communities.”

“We are pleased to support the Banner because it provides an important source of local news at a time when trusted news sources are scarce,” said Andy and Julie Klingenstein.

“Their generous gift is a powerful reminder that local news is about more than headlines; it’s about people, trust and belonging,” said Banner CEO Bob Cohn. “They have long invested in local news across our region and beyond, from initiatives that prepare the next generation of reporters to direct support for independent newsrooms that keep communities informed. With their support, we look forward to deepening our impact and continuing to build a sustainable model for the future of local news.”

Subscribe to The Banner and check out the latest coverage at https://www.thebanner.com.