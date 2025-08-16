One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Owings Mills on Saturday morning, police said.

Baltimore County Police and paramedics responded to the crash at Newtown Boulevard and Middle Mill Drive around 11:20 a.m. They found a victim trapped inside a car.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other driver had remained at the crash site and no other injuries were reported, according to police.

Baltimore County Police have not released the identity of the victim.