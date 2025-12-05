As quarterback Matt Larsen sat for the postgame news conference after Sherwood lost to Mergenthaler in the 4A/3A state championship game Thursday night, he put the runner-up trophy on the table in front of him and admired it.

Some of his teammates walked off the field in tears. Sherwood staged a second-half comeback attempt, getting within a touchdown of Mergenthaler. It was within the team’s reach, but Mergenthaler responded to win 40-20.

Being so close, then letting it fall, was hard for some of his teammates to grasp. But just making it here for the first time in 17 years — for the first time in most of their lifetimes — was worth acknowledging, Larsen said.

“It’s been a goal ever since I came in as a freshman,” he said. “We work at it every single day. It’s a blessing to have an opportunity to come here, but we just have to finish it.”

After years of falling short, this was Sherwood’s first state championship appearance since 2008. In 2022, the Warriors advanced to the quarterfinals. Last year, they fell in the semifinals.

This year’s appearance came after an 11-1 season, their only loss to state powerhouse Quince Orchard, which will be playing in the 4A final Friday night.

Thursday’s final, much like the game against Quince Orchard, was a tale of two halves. Sherwood had just 36 yards of offense in the first half, while the defense had trouble tackling Mustangs quarterback Jaylin Solomon. Mergenthaler led 22-0 at halftime.

Mergenthaler quarterback Jaylin Solomon had a big first half against Sherwood. (KT Kanazawich for The Banner)

Thursday was Sherwood’s first state championship appearance since 2008. (KT Kanazawich for The Banner)

During the break, coach Pat Cilento said, he reminded the players of who they are. A run-heavy team, they had just 23 rushing yards and two first downs in the first half.

So in the third quarter Sherwood came out and was more physical, just as its coach wanted. The Warriors forced Mergenthaler to punt for the first time, then scored three touchdowns to make it 28-20 at the start of the fourth quarter.

On the sidelines, the Warriors banded together as they realized a state title might be possible.

It wasn’t enough. Mergenthaler was too powerful, adding on two late touchdowns.

“It showed their character,” Cilento said. “They faced adversity, and again they overcame it. I’m so proud of them and what they were able to accomplish.”

Sherwood’s Frankie Saunders had 55 yards and a rushing touchdown in the state final. (KT Kanazawich for The Banner)

The Warriors suffered their second loss of the season. (KT Kanazawich for The Banner)

Although notable contributors such as defensive tackle Jefferson Serkfem, who had nine tackles, will be graduating, Larsen will return next year, along with cornerback Khaliah Hudson and running back Frankie Saunders. Larsen was 13-for-25 with two touchdowns Thursday, while Hudson had five tackles and Saunders had 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.

They know what it takes to get to the state championship. And next year they won’t be content with a runner-up trophy.

“We put in [more] extra work than we did last year and the year before that, and it still wasn’t enough,” Larsen said. “It’s going to take a heck of a lot of work to get back here and a heck of a lot more to win it. So see you back here next year.”