CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are naming Todd Monken as their head coach, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced Monken’s hiring.

Monken had been Baltimore’s offensive coordinator for the past three seasons. He started with two highly productive campaigns, highlighted by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s second MVP award in 2023 and what many argued should have been his third in 2024.

The 2024 team became the first in NFL history to score 40 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in a season and the first team to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards. Jackson became the first player to reach 4,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards.

But some players appeared to sour on Monken after the team got off to a 1-5 start in 2025. They said he deviated from the Ravens’ offensive game plan early on in games when the team fell behind, The Banner reported in October, creating a disconnect with the players.

The Ravens finished second in the league this season in rushing yards per game (156.6 yards) and 11th in scoring, averaging 24.9 points per game. But a season that started with Super Bowl ambitions ended with an 8-9 record and the Ravens failing to make the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Two days after the Ravens lost their AFC North title match against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18, owner Steve Bisciotti dismissed head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons.

During an appearance on the “Ryan Ripken Show” after Harbaugh’s firing, Monken indicated he would not be back in Baltimore. He also disputed reports that there was a disconnect between him and Jackson and that Harbaugh had lost the locker room.

“Lamar and I, to me, had a good relationship,” he said. “Could it have been better? Of course. Lamar and I never had an issue. I don’t know where that comes from. I never saw Lamar and Coach Harbaugh not have a great relationship. I never saw that. I never saw Coach Harbaugh and any of our players not have a great relationship. Never. Not one time. So any of that would be news to me.”

Monken first interviewed for the Browns job on Jan. 10 and had a second interview on Jan. 20. He has also interviewed for Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator opening and was tied to the New York Giants offensive coordinator spot after Harbaugh was named coach.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase were also finalists.

Cleveland interviewed 10 people for the opening after Kevin Stefanski was fired on Jan. 5.

Stefanski — who was hired as Atlanta’s coach — had a 46-58 record. He was a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and ’23.

Stefanski was also the first Cleveland coach to last at least six seasons since Sam Rutigliano (1978 through the midway point of the 1984 season).

The Browns were 5-12 this season and 8-26 the past two years.

Monken does have previous history with the Browns, serving as offensive coordinator on Freddie Kitchens’ staff in 2019. He went to the University of Georgia from 2020-22 and was the offensive coordinator when the Bulldogs won the national title in 2021 and ’22.

Monken also has worked in Jacksonville (2007-10) and Tampa Bay (2016-17). He was the head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2011-13 and had a 13-26 record.