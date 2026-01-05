Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

PITTSBURGH — Despite an illness that sidelined him at practice Friday, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will play in Sunday night’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which will decide the AFC North.

Humphrey was considered questionable for Week 18, but coach John Harbaugh said after practice Friday he expected the illness to have “cleared up” by kickoff.

Harbaugh was similarly optimistic about wide receiver Rashod Bateman (illness), but he was ruled out Saturday after missing the week of practice. He did not travel with the team to Pittsburgh.

Humphrey, who’s had a disappointing season, struggled in coverage in the Ravens’ Week 14 home loss to the Steelers. He allowed seven catches on 13 targets for 92 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

But star wide receiver DK Metcalf, who had a season-high seven catches for 148 yards in Baltimore, will be unavailable Sunday as he serves a two-game NFL suspension for a fan altercation in Week 16.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who participated fully in practice last week, is set to return from the back contusion that sidelined him in Week 17. He did not receive a designation on Friday’s injury report.

Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles, and cornerbacks Keyon Martin and Amani Oruwariye are healthy scratches.

Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who hasn’t played since Week 14 because of his recovery from a partially collapsed lung, is active.

Quarterback Will Howard, running back Kaleb Johnson, wide receiver Roman Wilson, offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and cornerback Tre Flowers are healthy scratches for Pittsburgh.