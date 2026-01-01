As the Ravens and Steelers prepare to battle for the division, all eyes are on the head coaches. John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin are the two longest-tenured head men in the NFL, but each has come under fire from their fan bases recently. But does Sunday’s game really carry larger implications for Harbaugh or Tomlin?

“Banner Ravens Podcast” co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer are joined by Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora to preview the Week 18 matchup.