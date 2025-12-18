When Rashod Bateman signed his three-year contract extension in June, he talked of changing the narrative about the wide receiver position in Baltimore. Six months later, Bateman is in the midst of his worst season as a Raven, averaging fewer than 20 receiving yards per game.

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss what’s led to Bateman’s down year. Then they preview Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Tune in live at 11 a.m.