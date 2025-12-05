The Ravens face difficult decisions this spring — whether to re-sign Tyler Linderbaum, what to do with Lamar Jackson’s contract, how to rebuild the defensive line — so Eric DeCosta got one piece of business done early.

In re-signing Mark Andrews, Baltimore locks up its franchise leader in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns for the next three years. But what does the move mean for fellow tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar?

“Banner Ravens Podcast” co-host Paul Mancano and beat reporter Giana Han break down the signing and preview Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.