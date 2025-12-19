Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Star Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is questionable for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots after being added to Friday’s injury report with an ankle injury.

Hamilton, one of the team’s most important and versatile players, was seen limping around the locker room after practice. In 13 games this season, he has 87 tackles (six for loss), seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and a sack.

If Hamilton, rated the NFL’s No. 3 safety by Pro Football Focus, isn’t available Sunday night for a potentially must-win game, the Ravens could deploy safeties Malaki Starks and Ar’Darius Washington in the slot more often. Starks played closer to the line of scrimmage regularly in college, while Washington has experience as a deep safety and box safety in Baltimore.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is doubtful after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday with a foot injury suffered in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Awuzie, one of the Ravens’ most reliable corners, was limited in practice Friday.

“I think Chido is going to be iffy,” coach John Harbaugh said after practice. “We’ll have to see how it goes up and until the game.”

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was limited in practice this week by a knee/ankle injury suffered Sunday, and defensive lineman John Jenkins, who was sidelined Thursday and Friday by an illness, are both questionable. Harbaugh said Jenkins “should be OK” by kickoff.

Inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan, who’s expected to be placed on injured reserve this week with a torn ACL, was ruled out, along with rookie linebacker Jay Higgins IV (knee), who returned to practice Wednesday.

The Patriots, meanwhile, ruled out starting inside linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle), their leading tackler and one of their top run defenders.

“He’s one of those guys that people want to make assumptions about, then all he does is go out there and make every single tackle,” Harbaugh said. “That’s kind of who he is. So it’s a factor, but they have a lot of good players on defense. They play really well together. They have a really good linebacking corps.”

Four other Patriots starters are questionable: defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), outside linebacker Harold Landry III (knee), and cornerbacks Marcus Jones (knee) and Carlton Davis III (hip). Jones told local reporters on Friday that he plans to play.

New England was already without starting rookie left tackle Will Campbell and starting defensive lineman Milton Williams, both of whom are on injured reserve.