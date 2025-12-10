The Ravens will face the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers in Week 17 in prime time, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The game at Lambeau Field will kick off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 27, a Saturday, and will be broadcast on Peacock.

It’s the Ravens’ first game at Green Bay since 2017, a 23-0 win.

The league announced Monday that the Ravens’ regular-season home finale in Week 16 against the New England Patriots will also be a prime-time game.

The Ravens (6-7), who trail the Pittsburgh Steelers by a game in the AFC North, will wrap up the regular season in Week 18 in Pittsburgh. Kickoff time has yet to be announced.

The Steelers won Sunday in Baltimore, 27-22.