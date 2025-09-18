The Ravens were missing three defensive starters at Thursday’s practice, their first ahead of Monday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who’s not expected to play in Week 3 after leaving Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury, was absent. So were defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike and cornerback Nate Wiggins.

Madubuike missed a practice last week with an ankle injury but was later upgraded to full participation and played until midway through the fourth quarter Sunday. Wiggins played until late in the fourth quarter, but he appeared to be limping after his third-quarter interception. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Wiggins is fine.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) missed another practice — Harbaugh said Monday he remains “week to week” — and defensive lineman John Jenkins was also missing.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey left Sunday’s win in the fourth quarter with a groin injury, but he was practicing Thursday without apparent discomfort. His availability will be critical as the Ravens look to limit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had nine catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions’ 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Ravens running back Rasheen Ali, who was knocked out of Week 2 with a concussion, was also back at practice, though he wore a red noncontact jersey.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot), who returned to practice Friday, continued to ramp up as he moves closer to his season debut. He participated in positional and team drills Thursday.