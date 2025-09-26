Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was back at practice Friday, raising hopes that he can play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs despite an ankle injury.

Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, meanwhile, returned for the first time since hurting his hamstring nearly two weeks ago. He’s unlikely to play in Week 4.

Stanley played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ loss Monday to the Detroit Lions but missed practice Wednesday and Thursday. He’s dealt with ankle injuries over his career. At the start of Friday’s practice, Stanley was working out with an athletic trainer, separated from the team’s offensive line drills.

If Stanley can’t play, the Ravens would likely turn to offseason signing Joe Noteboom at Arrowhead Stadium. Noteboom started Week 18 at left tackle for the Los Angeles Rams last season and played 325 offense snaps there in 2022. He’s played just four offensive snaps this season for an offensive line largely unaffected by injury.

The Chiefs enter Week 4 with the NFL’s No. 19 pass rush win rate, according to ESPN. Defensive end George Karlaftis has a team-high-tying two sacks and 15 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, while Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones has one sack and 11 pressures. Jones can also line up over tackles in pass-rushing situations.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked seven times Monday, tying a career high. Detroit’s pass rush and coverage disrupted the Ravens’ passing game, often forcing Jackson to hold on to the ball and look for narrow scrambling lanes.

Van Noy left the Ravens’ Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury but was not placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 3, an indication that the team didn’t expect him to be sidelined for long. The Ravens’ pass rush struggled Monday without Van Noy, not sacking Lions quarterback Jared Goff once. Van Noy led the team in sacks last season (12.5).

Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) and defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and Broderick Washington (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Friday. Coach John Harbaugh ruled Madubuike out of Sunday’s game on Wednesday, while Ricard and Washington are unlikely to play after missing the week of practice.