ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Running back Keaton Mitchell, one of the stars of Ravens training camp, is inactive for the team’s season opener Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Mitchell was expected to contribute as a change-of-pace back behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill and as a kickoff returner. With Mitchell sidelined, Rasheen Ali will likely pair with Hill on kick returns.

Outside linebacker David Ojabo and rookie safety Reuben Lowery are also inactive, leaving the Ravens with just four outside linebackers and three safeties available.

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) were ruled out Friday after missing the week of practice. Rookie offensive tackle Carson Vinson is also inactive.

The Bills ruled out cornerback Tre’Davious White, who likely would’ve started Sunday, and kicker Tyler Bass. Matt Prater, 41, was promoted from the practice squad to take his place.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, offensive linemen Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Chase Lundt, defensive end Landon Jackson and safety Jordan Hancock are also inactive for Buffalo.