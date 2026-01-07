Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The president of the United States has taken to his social media platform, Truth Social, in support of the Ravens’ recently fired head coach.

“HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST. HE, AND HIS BROTHER, ARE TOTAL WINNERS!!!! President DJT”

Donald Trump invited the Harbaugh family, including John and his brother Jim, the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, to visit him at the White House this summer. The visit sparked outrage among fans in the two liberal-leaning cities they represented.

Baltimore, in particular, has taken a lot of criticism from Trump, who called it “the worst city in America.”

When asked, John Harbaugh defended his decision to go to the White House.

“‘You’ve got a chance to go visit with the President,’ ” Harbaugh said. “‘What was that experience like?’ It was amazing. It was awesome, and I promise you, I root for our President. I want our President to be successful just like I want my quarterback to be successful, and I want my team to be successful. And it was an amazing experience. It’s not often you get invited, and you get a chance to do something like that as a family.”

He added that he was impressed with how Trump treated his mother, and he explained that Trump is the fourth president he’s met.

Harbaugh rarely comments on politics, even going as far to say he didn’t encourage his team to vote ahead of the election in 2018.

“My role is to coach the football team,” Harbaugh said. “I want them to vote. Vote, vote, vote! But you know what I’m really concerned with? Win! Win, win, win. I’m sure our fans want our players to vote, but you know what they want them to do more than that? Win, win, win.”

But in 2015, he spoke out in support of Trump during his first term.

“I’m going Trump here,” Harbaugh said about Trump’s immigration plan after a preseason practice. “Build the wall. If you don’t have a border, you don’t have a country. You’re not a country without a border, right?

“At the same time, you’ve got 12 [million] to 15 million hardworking people here. Give them a shot. Give them a chance to become a citizen, so they’re paying taxes. All of us know that it’s not that complicated, but this side doesn’t want to solve it. Neither does [the other] side. Neither one of them want to solve the problem. Solve the problem.”

However, the Ravens also supported players who knelt before the national anthem in the London game in 2017 as a rebuke of Trump’s actions. Trump had suggested NFL owners fire players who kneeled during the anthem as a way to protest racial injustice.

“We recognize our players’ influence. We respect their demonstration and support them 100 percent,” owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. “All voices need to be heard. That’s democracy in its highest form.”

Bisciotti and the Ravens parted ways with Harbaugh on Tuesday after the Ravens, who were predicted by many to win the Super Bowl, finished with a losing record. Harbaugh had been the Ravens coach for 18 years.

Trump has also attempted to interfere with the Washington Commanders. He has tried to force them to change their name back to the Redskins and also suggested that they should name their new stadium after him.