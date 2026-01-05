PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles’ backup plan backfired, and the Super Bowl champions will start their postseason defense of the title as the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

With Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and most key Eagles starters sitting out even with playoff seeding at stake, the Washington Commanders got fourth-quarter passing and rushing touchdowns from former Raven Josh Johnson to beat Philadelphia 24-17 on Sunday.

The NFC East-champion Eagles (11-6) will open the playoffs at home next weekend against San Francisco.

The Eagles needed help to earn the No. 2 seed. They had to beat the Commanders, and Detroit needed to win at Chicago. Sure enough, the Lions beat the Bears 19-16 to add sting to the Eagles’ loss.

With Jayden Daniels shut down and Marcus Mariota dealing with a leg injury, the Commanders (5-12) started Johnson, their 39-year-old third-stringer. Johnson rallied the Commanders from a 17-10 hole with a 2-yard touchdown pass to John Bates and then scored on a 1-yard run with 2:32 left.

Even with the No. 2 seed at stake and the possibility of two home playoff games that would come with it, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni sat his starters, saying: “Tt’s not a guarantee that we can get the 2 seed, but I can rest the starters.”

Hurts, Barkley, wide receiver A.J. Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert sat out.

The Eagles had to watch and root — for the Lions, too — like everyone else.

Eagles fans cheered when each Detroit score against Chicago was shown on the videoboard. Sirianni said during the week he also would be scoreboard watching, though he kept the cheering to his team’s own plays, such as Tanner McKee’s 15-yard TD pass to Grant Calcaterra for a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Commanders, also playing backups in a forgettable season a year after they faced the Eagles in the NFC championship game, refused to roll over and twisted the stomachs of Eagles fans into knots — and got them ready to light up talk radio this week.

McKee had been impressive in limited action as Hurts’ backup over the last two seasons but did little to improve his stock in the finale.

He was 21-for-40 for 241 yards with an interception and was sacked on the final drive.

Jake Moody sent Washington into halftime with a 10-7 lead on a 56-yard field goal.

The Eagles pounced on a fumble in the third quarter, and Tank Bigbsy, the sure-handed backup to Barkley, scored for a 14-10 lead. Jake Elliott kicked a 39-yarder for a 17-10 lead.

The Eagles’ shot at the 2 seed was upended when Kelee Ringo — yes, a backup — was flagged for pass interference to set up Johnson’s go-ahead rushing TD.

1,000 yards for DeVonta Smith

Smith was one of the Eagles regulars who earned snaps, and he topped 1,000 yards receiving for the third time in his career.

Smith entered the game 44 yards shy and exceeded 1,000 yards before the end of the first quarter. He had three catches for 52 yards — including a 27-yarder on his final reception that gave him a team-high 1,008 yards.

Smith was immediately pulled from the game.

Brown didn’t need to play because he already had 1,003 yards.

Injuries

Eagles: Calcaterra left with an ankle/knee injury. Offensive lineman Brandon Toth was evaluated for a concussion.

Up next

The Commanders are set to have a top-10 pick in the draft.

The Eagles could play two road games in the playoffs.