For the first time since Week 10, quarterback Lamar Jackson got in a full week of practice. He took the practice field for the third straight day as he rebounds from a back injury and prepares for the Ravens’ win-or-go-home season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coach John Harbaugh said at the beginning of the week that if Jackson was healthy enough, he would play against the Steelers over backup Tyler Huntley.

Whether Jackson is “healthy enough” has been the story of his season.

Jackson was first injured in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs and missed four weeks with a hamstring injury.

He returned in Week 9 to beat the Miami Dolphins and practiced during the long week between “Thursday Night Football” and Week 10’s Sunday game against the Minnesota Vikings.

After that, Jackson dealt with various minor injuries to his knee, ankle and toe that kept him from completing a full week of practice. He ended up playing through all those injuries.

In Week 16, Jackson left the Ravens’ home game against the New England Patriots after taking a knee to the back ahead of halftime. He said he tried to return to the game, but he was in too much pain. An MRI later revealed no long-term damage. However, he had a back contusion Harbaugh referred to as a serious injury.

Jackson missed all of practice as well as the must-win Week 17 game against the Green Bay Packers. Huntley and running back Derrick Henry led the team to a dominant win.

Harbaugh said Jackson was working on the side through that week and showed signs of improvement. He returned to practice Wednesday, and after a full week, he is expected to take on the Steelers.

The Week 18 game will determine if the Ravens or the Steelers win the AFC North. Neither team has a good enough record to get into the playoffs as a wild card.

The Ravens also saw the return of outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who missed two practices with a quad injury.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman remained absent with an illness.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was limited Wednesday with a knee injury but a full participant Thursday, was also missing.