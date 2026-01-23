Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens have their next leader, announcing Jesse Minter as the fourth coach in franchise history Thursday. Now it’s time for him to build a team.

Minter, the former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator, must hire offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators, not to mention all the position coaches and other assistants.

The Ravens will be in competition for candidates in one of the biggest leaguewide coaching cycles in history, fueled by 10 head coach firings.

Minter could go in many directions. He could find outside candidates. He could bring past colleagues along with him. He could retain or promote current Ravens staffers.

Here are potential names for the three coordinator positions.

Offensive coordinator

This will be Minter’s most important hire. With his background as a defensive coordinator, he needs someone to run the offense. He also needs to pick someone who can bond with star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The coordinators Minter has overlapped with in past jobs are not great options. Bringing back the Ravens’ coordinator from his time in Baltimore — Greg Roman — might cause a riot.

The offensive coordinator from Minter’s stint at Michigan, Sherrone Moore, is in court for three felony charges. And the Chargers fired their most recent coordinator, who also happens to be Roman.

Three big names are on the market: former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is in the running for head coaching jobs. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Kingsbury has worked with running quarterbacks Kyler Murray in Arizona, where he was head coach, and Jayden Daniels in Washington. He reportedly has a great relationship with Daniels, who was often compared to Jackson during the draft process. Kingsburgy is known to run a high-tempo Air Raid offense.

Kingsbury led the Commanders to a historically good season in 2024, with the offense finishing in the top 10 in yards (fifth) and points (seventh) for the first time since 2012. However, it regressed in 2025 after Daniels and other key players were injured. Kingsbury and the Commanders parted ways after the season.

Brady accelerated through the ranks after helping Joe Burrow win LSU a national championship. He was a coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, although he was handicapped by the roster, before becoming Josh Allen’s quarterbacks coach.

When the Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Brady took over as the interim coordinator and earned the right to keep the position. He helped Allen win MVP in 2024 and helped the offense rank among the league’s best in scoring.

However, Brady has had head coaching interest for years. In addition to the Bills interviewing him to be Sean McDermott’s successor, the Cardinals and Raiders, among other teams, have expressed interest.

Nagy is also receiving head coaching looks. Joining the Ravens would be a lateral move, but he would have a chance at more immediate success than in Kansas City, where star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will miss the start of the season because of injury.

Nagy is a former NFL quarterback, but he’s been criticized for stale concepts as a play-caller.

Beyond those three names, Minter could take a risk by hiring an unproven coordinator.

The Ravens interviewed the Denver Broncos’ offensive pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Davis Webb, and the Los Angeles Rams’ pass game coordinator, Nate Scheelhasse. Both are former quarterbacks.

Webb has made his name with quarterback Bo Nix’s early success, and Scheelhasse has helped veteran QB Matt Stafford enjoy a career resurgence.

Minter could promote current Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin. Although Martin has not been a coordinator in the NFL, he has experience at the college level. He also has a preexisting relationship with Jackson.

Chargers defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale could follow Jesse Minter to Baltimore. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP)

Defensive coordinator

As a promoted defensive coordinator, Minter will have to decide if he wants to call plays or if he will delegate that role to a defensive coordinator.

If he calls plays, he can more easily choose an up-and-coming coordinator, who would have room to grow and make mistakes.

The Chargers’ defensive backs coach, Steve Clinkscale, has been with him since Michigan, and Minter might want to give him a chance. However, the Chargers may try to retain Clinkscale by promoting him to their defensive coordinator.

Outside linebackers coach Dylan Roney also helped the Chargers to great success and was partially responsible for former Raven Odafe Oweh’s success. He is another coach Minter could bring with him and possibly promote.

Minter could also bring back former Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, who was most recently the Tennessee Titans’ defensive coordinator. He was fired, but he did not have many stars to work with.

Ravens players spoke highly of Wilson’s ability to teach the game, and they had a top-10 pass defense when he was here in 2023.

Teams that have been interviewing defensive coordinators have also looked at Chicago Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris, Minnesota Vikings defensive backs and passing game coordinator Daronte Jones and Broncos assistant head coach and pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard.

The Ravens also interviewed current defensive coordinators as they were looking for their head coach: the Dolphins’ Anthony Weaver, the Broncos’ Vance Joseph and the Rams’ Chris Shula.

They would have to convince these candidates that a lateral move is worth it, especially because they are receiving head coaching interest. Teams can also block lateral moves. Weaver could be a possibility because of his Baltimore connections and uncertain status in Miami, where there has been a head coaching change.

The Ravens have shown signs of wanting to keep special teams coordinator Chris Horton. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Special teams coordinator

The Ravens have reportedly blocked special teams coordinator Chris Horton from making lateral moves. That’s a good indication they want him to stay.

Horton’s units were the best and most consistent this season, barring rookie kicker Tyler Loop’s season-ending missed field goal.

Punter Jordan Stout said during the season that the special teams felt closer than they had ever been. And they played like it. He was named a Pro Bowler, and he said much of his success was due to the trust he had in the guys protecting him. The special teams also blocked a punt and ranked in the top 10 for kick return average allowed.

If Minter decides not to go with Horton, he could stay within the family tree and hire Jim’s son Jay Harbaugh from Michigan, where he was the special teams coordinator to Minter’s defensive coordinator.

The Ravens have also interviewed Darren Rizzi, the Broncos’ special teams coordinator.