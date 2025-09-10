This is not going to be a repeat of last season.

Seated at his locker, surrounded by microphones and cameras, Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey sent a strong statement following the Ravens’ last-minute collapse against the Buffalo Bills.

This is not going to be another year when the defense comes in with lots of hype and fails to show up in clutch moments. And it’s not going to take until Week 10, following a come-to-Jesus meeting, to turn things around.

The Ravens are stopping the slide now.

How are they going to do that? By holding guys accountable, no matter who they are.

“We’re not going to be repeat offenders,” Humphrey said. “It’s not going to be a situation where somebody’s been doing something wrong and nothing gets said. ... If you’re doing things right, you’re going to play. And, if you’re not doing things right, you’re not going to play.”

That was a major part of last year’s solution. The Ravens paired safeties Kyle Hamilton and Ar’Darius Washington in Week 10, sparking a turnaround. When asked why it worked, communication was a common answer. But several players mentioned both players’ willingness to do whatever it took — implying that that was not already happening.

By going with Hamilton and Washington, the Ravens benched Marcus Williams, whom they had made the highest-paid safety in the league the year before, and they cut veteran Eddie Jackson. The moves came after the defensive meeting at which things got real, and Humphrey alluded to that in his next statement.

“We’re not going to get into a situation, similar to last year, where we kind of mask over this and try to do this and protect this guy and protect that guy,” Humphrey said.

The defense came into the season lauded for its Pro Bowlers, first-round draft picks and returning starters. But after Week 1 Humphrey said “the current problem on the team, that’s the defense.”

When coach John Harbaugh addressed the team, Humphrey said, he told players they weren’t mature enough. The starting defense has only three players (safety Malaki Starks, cornerback Nate Wiggins and linebacker Trenton Simpson) with less than four years of NFL experience. It has seven players with more than four.

Nate Wiggins of the Ravens reaches for Joshua Palmer of the Bills during the fourth quarter. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

“Defensively, we have to work on our maturity to [where] it doesn’t matter what our offense is doing, it doesn’t matter what Lamar [Jackson] is [doing],” Humphrey said. “We have to go out there and win the game, and right now our maturity level is, sadly, we get in those situations and it’s just not going to help.”

The defense had a dinner (that was planned before the loss) and multiple meetings about how to stop the slide.

“Just because something happened last year doesn’t mean we got to repeat it,” outside linebacker Odafe Oweh said. “We have wisdom. We can use that and understand how we felt last year, and we don’t need that to happen again.”

Among other players on the defense, there seemed to be some common messages following their analysis of the Bills game.

“Intentionality” was the word used by Hamilton and outside linebacker Tavius Robinson. The defense preached takeaways all offseason and came up with zero in Week 1, but it hopes to improve that by being intentional.

“When you’re coming in for a tackle, being intentional about punching the ball,” Robinson said. “When you have sack opportunities, it’s being intentional.”

Some of that was bad luck, Hamilton said. A forced fumble bounced out of bounds before the defense could recover it. But the defense failed to capitalize on other chances, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie said. More will come, Oweh said, and the Ravens need to be ready to make the plays.

Intentionality would also help with the main issue Awuzie diagnosed: needing to tighten up on the small details. Harbaugh said Monday that some of that was because it was the first game. But he also said the Ravens made a lot of the right play calls but failed because of execution.

Oweh and Humphrey said the same thing, with Humphrey adding that that made the loss extra frustrating.

“It’s crazy how we did the exact scenarios that we lost on multiple times throughout camp,” Humphrey said. “We were in the perfect calls for a lot of the things that happened, and we did not execute the calls properly. That’s why the loss hurt so bad. It was because we knew exactly what they were going to do in a couple of different situations and all 11 guys couldn’t get together.”

Robinson also mentioned the importance of everyone doing their “one-eleventh.” But the focus also needs to be on the 11 and not the one.

“Everyone can’t be trying to make a play at the same time. Be a unit and rush dominantly, together, cohesively,” Oweh said. “... Our goal this week is to rush as a unit. A lot of times, we were in our proper fits because guys wanted to spin out or guys wanted to take the inside movement. ... But you got to think about the whole team, the back end to the secondary. They’re depending on us being in our run lanes.”

Humphrey said that’s a major area where the team’s immaturity shows.

“I think everyone wants to make a play,” Humphrey said. “... That’s the biggest thing. Do your job and, if the play comes to you, it comes to you. You don’t go out and try to make a play and then do your job."

Another problem is losing focus. Humphrey tries to keep his by sitting next to linebacker Roquan Smith because he admires how Smith stays focused no matter the score or time. But, for the rest of the team, it ebbed and flowed.

At the start of the game, it took a “few hits” to get back into things, Oweh said, which outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy mentioned in the postgame locker room, as well. But then the players locked in and it showed in the score.

“If you remember, we were dominating them for a good portion of the game,” Oweh said. “We just lost focus. ... We got complacent. We thought we had already won the game way too early. We took our foot off the gas.”

The excitement in the fan base quickly turned to disappointment following the loss to the Bills, and the Ravens’ next opponent, the Cleveland Browns, have already jumped on them. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said the Ravens secondary poses no problems for receivers.

But the defense doesn’t care about the criticism outside the building, players said. It cares about the critiques within the room.

They’re using the tape from the Bills game to improve while “flushing” the emotions away to focus on the next game.

As a young player who is quickly becoming the leader of the defense, Hamilton said that’s his main message to his teammates.

“We’ve got 16 more games promised,” Hamilton said. “I think we’ve got a lot of work to do but a lot of good, too. ... There’s nothing we can do about last week. Don’t forget about it. Learn from it, and then move on.”