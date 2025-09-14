Andy Nelson, an All-Pro safety when the Baltimore Colts won consecutive NFL championships in 1958 and 1959 who went on to own a popular local restaurant, died Friday. He was 92.

Andy Nelson’s Southern Pit Barbecue in Cockeysville posted about his death Saturday.

“Family, friends, and this community meant everything to him, and he appreciated each and every one of you for filling his life with love and joy,” the post said.

Nelson was a second-team All-Pro in 1958, when he intercepted eight passes, a career high, and returned them for an NFL-leading 199 yards with one touchdown.

The Colts beat the New York Giants 23-17 in overtime to win the NFL title in one of the most famous games in league history.

Nelson moved up to first-team All-Pro the following season, when he intercepted six passes, including another touchdown return. The Colts repeated as league champion, again beating the Giants, 31-16. Nelson intercepted a pass in the championship game.

A native of Athens, Alabama, Nelson played college football at Memphis. The Colts drafted him in the 11th round (126th overall) in 1957.

He played seven years with the Colts before finishing his career in 1964 with the Giants. Nelson intercepted 33 passes in 103 career games, all but one of the interceptions coming with the Colts.

He ranks fifth on the franchise’s career list for interceptions.

“After his playing days, he shared his Southern roots and passion for barbecue by founding Andy Nelson’s Southern Pit Barbecue,” his restaurant’s Facebook post said. “For decades, our smokehouse has been a gathering place — a reflection of Andy’s warm spirit and love of community.”