In a season with little to celebrate for Orioles fans, Trevor Rogers has proven to be a must-watch presence on the mound every fifth day.

As a result, Rogers was named the Most Valuable Oriole on Tuesday, earning the annual award after voting from media members concluded last week. Rogers has earned it after posting numbers that leave him in rarefied air.

No Orioles starter in history has an ERA as low as Rogers’ 1.35 in their first 17 starts to a season. And among starters in MLB with at least 100 innings thrown this year, Rogers is near the top in several key categories: ERA (first), opponent average (first, .178), hits allowed per nine innings (first, 5.65), home runs allowed per nine innings (first, 0.25), baserunners allowed per nine innings (first, 8.02), and WHIP (second, 0.87).

To reach this level, Rogers was forced to regroup from the trials of 2024. Baltimore acquired the left-hander from the Miami Marlins ahead of last year’s trade deadline, but he only made four starts before he was optioned to the minor leagues. In those four starts, Rogers allowed 15 earned runs.

His arrival this season, as the 27th man in a doubleheader, was the result of an offseason in which Rogers added velocity and benefited from good health for the first time in years. Rogers burst onto the scene with a two-hit shutout in 6 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox on May 24.

Since then, Rogers has pitched at a Cy Young level, and he could be in consideration for that award at season’s end, too.

Rogers will be awarded the Most Valuable Oriole honor on the field Tuesday before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The award is named in honor of the late Lou Hatter, a former Baltimore Sun sportswriter who covered the Orioles for 27 years.

The balloting for Most Valuable Oriole involves a three-player ranking, with first place receiving five points in a 5-3-1 point system. The list of individuals who also received votes are as follows: interim manager Tony Mansolino, outfielder Dylan Beavers, outfielder Dylan Carlson, outfielder Colton Cowser, infielder Gunnar Henderson, infielder Jackson Holliday, right-hander Dean Kremer, right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano and infielder Jordan Westburg.

Henderson, who’s hitting .273 with a .785 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, won the Most Valuable Oriole award in 2023 and 2024.