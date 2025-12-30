There were myriad factors that contributed to the collapse of the Orioles’ rotation in 2025, but Zach Eflin’s injuries could be chief among them. The righty made just 14 starts while battling lat and back issues.

When the O’s shipped Grayson Rodriguez to the Angels earlier this offseason, it seemed like they were trying to distance themselves from the uncertainty that comes with players who carry long injury histories. So why did they bring back one of their most injury-riddled starters from 2025?

“Banner Baseball Show” co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli explain why re-signing Eflin to a one-year deal makes sense.