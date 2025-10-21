The last time a former all-time great player sat in the manager’s chair in Baltimore, Camden Yards was still being built and Cal Ripken Jr. was about to win his second Most Valuable Player award. The Orioles have had 12 managers since Frank Robinson was fired in 1991, but none had racked up the career accolades of Albert Pujols, who has reportedly drawn interest from the O’s as they search for their next skipper.

“Banner Baseball Show” cohosts Paul Mancano and Jon Meoli discuss what Pujols could bring to the table if he’s hired. Then they look back on their 2025 predictions.

Tune in live at 9 a.m.