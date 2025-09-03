SAN DIEGO — The hits came so fast the Orioles’ pitchers barely had time to scramble to rewater the homer hydration system and bring the pirate hat back to the front of the dugout.

Back-to-back-to-back home runs by Colton Cowser, Coby Mayo and Alex Jackson in the third inning propelled the Orioles to a 7-5 win over the Padres on Wednesday and a series sweep.

“It’s a really hard league that we play in and anytime you can string together a few hits in a row, at this just happens to be homers, it’s really nice and gratifying,” Mayo said. “As a player it’s just really nice when you get success.”

This was one of the best series the Orioles have had in weeks, even if it was against a Padres rotation that didn’t make it through five innings in any of the three games. Yet series was another stark reminder of what the Orioles could have looked like this season had the pieces all been there for them in April, especially if they had the four bullpen arms they traded.

But what could have been no longer matters, and now, in the last month of the season, holding back potential playoff teams and fighting for future roster spots is all the Orioles have to play for. Cowser, Mayo and Jackson all have more to prove, and putting up big numbers in September can help them do so.

Cowser, who has been on the injured list twice this season, has taken on the role of starting center fielder since Cedric Mullins was traded at the deadline. He’s had a down year, hitting .215 with a .686 OPS, but two hits on Tuesday and a home run on Wednesday demonstrated who he can be.

Where he fits in next year is dependent on what the Orioles do this winter — he will have a place on the team, but where he lines up will depend on if they add a center fielder or decide to go with Cowser until Enrique Bradfield Jr. is ready.

As for Mayo, proving he can handle first base, while performing offensively, is his challenge for September. The Orioles are giving him the reins at first, with Ryan Mountcastle primarily as the designated hitter, to give him a chance to prove himself when the results of the games don’t matter. If he can do that, a daily spot in the lineup next year can be his. He had three hits this series, including his home run Wednesday.

Jackson has the most to prove. Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo are expected to be the catching tandem next year, but there is a scenario in which they keep three catchers, especially if Jackson can prove he can produce. He’s hitting .239 since joining the Orioles in July.

Starting pitcher Cade Povich cruised through five innings, only to run into trouble in the sixth. He allowed a home run to Manny Machado, then loaded the bases with no outs. Povich was replaced by Keegan Akin as two more runs scored before the Orioles got out of the inning. Yennier Cano pitched a 1-2-3 inning to get the save.

This article will be updated.