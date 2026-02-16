SARASOTA, Fla. — Craig Albernaz slung the duffel bag with bats poking out of it over his shoulder and began walking with outfielders Taylor Ward and Colton Cowser toward the practice fields where the players would all hit.

A few steps into the outfield, the bag’s owner came looking for it: Tyler O’Neill. Albernaz, motioning toward the outfielder’s bulging arms in his sleeveless shirt, implored O’Neill to put those biceps to work.

We are learning about Albernaz every day, including this one, the first full-squad workouts for the Orioles. And this was a moment that combined two undeniable early truths about the new skipper: He’s happy to lead through service, but he’s not going to do it quietly.

“I try to touch all the players and kind of see what’s going on,” Albernaz said about how he allocated his time around camp in this new role where he’s not assigned a station like most other coaches on staff.

“Also, I’m a physically able-bodied adult, so if someone needs to catch up, someone needs to act like a shortstop or a second baseman in a drill, I can do it,” he said. “The biggest thing is, I want our coaches to coach, and do what they do. I’m perfectly fine with doing all the little stuff that’s kind of left to the wayside. To me, it’s kind of just random how I go about it, but if I see there’s a space that I can jump in and help, I’ll just jump in and help.”

Albernaz seemed to be doing a lot of observing during Monday’s full-squad workout. It began with a meeting that featured addresses from owners David Rubenstein and Michael Arougheti, Albernaz, and check-ins from many of the support staff that operate around the team.

Chris Bassitt warms up at the player development complex Sunday. (Paul Mancano/The Banner)

The players stretched during Albernaz’s daily media briefing, in which he reiterated that his previous roles had made this one feel like it wasn’t new. He also said that he may have only been promoted to associate manager last year in Cleveland so manager Stephen Vogt could call him “Assman.” He joined a group of position players for a base-running drill, then joined the major league group on the stadium field for defensive drills.

Albernaz milled about on the periphery as the infield drills progressed, talking for a bit with major league development analyst David Barry and mental performance coach Josh Kozuch, then joined with the group to replicate a post-win high-five line at the end of the drill.

As the coaches and players regrouped between drills, Albernaz took it upon himself to set up the JUGS machine used for the pop-up drill that was next. He operated the one at home plate, while a second was set up on the warning track behind home plate. There was a modest bit of confusion at first about which machine players should watch, but they got the hang of it. More high-fives followed, then Albernaz took the machine apart with the Sarasota grounds crew before grabbing O’Neill’s bag and heading to the practice fields.

There, things started to feel a bit different. Players rotated through stations: One located indoors was introducing some technology players can use for preparations in-season.

Three located outdoors had varying goals. There was one field with a pitching machine on each side of the screen, replicating lefties and righties; another was traditional batting practice, colloquially known as “show BP”; the third was a situational hitting drill.

Outfield coach Jason Bourgeois called out on-base scenarios and the hitters, with a full count, had to finish the at-bat with a favorable outcome — putting the ball in play or drawing a walk.

Given the Orioles’ struggles in such moments last year, the early focus on them felt meaningful. So did the energy that hitting coach Dustin Lind brought to the station, celebrating every victory with his hitters as they kept the proverbial inning alive.

Albernaz walked from field to field throughout this, and after leaving the situational field, turned back to ask, “Are we having fun yet?”

The truth is, everyone was. Even as hitters faced Zach Eflin, Shane Baz and Dean Kremer in live batting practice, they were enjoying themselves. Cowser and Jackson Holliday, two hitters not participating, had a pair of challenge flags that they threw every time they objected to a ball-strike call from the pitching coaches who were making those judgements.

Trevor Rogers runs through drills on the second day of Orioles spring training on Feb. 12. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

Albernaz asked the hitters and the pitchers to take jabs at each other earlier in camp, and this has been a frequent topic of conversation. The grievances around the strike zone in these live at-bats grew so strong that someone Photoshopped pitching coaches Drew French and Mitch Plassmeyer’s names on a pair of umpire scorecards with particularly generous strike zones and hung them on the bulletin board where the day’s schedule is posted. The rebuttal was a Crying Jordan meme wearing an Orioles batting helmet.

In the earlier part of camp, Albernaz was near the dugout stairs, where he’d be able to participate in the banter. On Monday, he was at the opposite end in the photo well, taking it all in from afar.

While the day began with him addressing the team — he declined to share his message to them — there were no public moments broadcasting that this was the first full day of Albernaz’s camp. With five fields, a massive bullpen area and an indoor hitting space all in use at one point or another, it’s hard for the manager to be everywhere at once.

He led in his own way, though. Albernaz’s message has been one about constant, relentless improvement and doing whatever it takes to win. No detail will be left behind. And when the manager is disassembling a pitching machine or collecting balls in the outfield during batting practice, or carrying bat bags for players, nothing is beneath anyone in camp.

That’s probably how Albernaz wants it. And if it comes with a dig to keep the mood light, be it at his own expense or someone else’s, all the better.