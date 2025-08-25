After 14 long months, Kyle Bradish is finally ready to return to a major league mound.

On Tuesday, Bradish will start Game 2 of the Orioles’ four-game series against the Red Sox, his first start since having Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in June 2024.

Bradish has the potential to be one of the best starters in the game, as he showed in 2023, when he pitched to a 2.83 ERA and finished fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting. And even in 2024, as he played through extreme pain, he was still able to pitch at a high level, allowing just 12 earned runs in his eight starts.

While his results on the mound were still serviceable, his elbow no longer was. He tried a platelet rich plasma injection prior to spring training to try to stave off Tommy John surgery at least for a little bit, but that, as he admitted earlier this year, was only a Band-Aid.

He had the operation and started the grueling recovery, first working to get his full extension back, then trying to regain strength and finally, after six months, throwing a baseball again. He made his first rehab start July 24 — 13 months after the surgery — throwing two innings with High-A Aberdeen. He slowly built up his pitch count in his next five starts, making his final rehab outing with Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

With the Orioles out of the playoff picture, the goal for Bradish is to just gain confidence heading into the offseason. He will have pitch count restrictions, as is normal for pitchers coming back from Tommy John, but the hope is that he can accumulate enough innings over the last month of the season so that he can enter 2026 as a normal starter.

If that’s the case, and if all goes well in his comeback, Bradish is expected to be near the top of the Orioles’ rotation next year. Trevor Rogers, Dean Kremer, Cade Povich and Brandon Young are also under team control next season. Tyler Wells, who also had elbow surgery last year, is expected to return after Sept. 1 and will also be in the mix.