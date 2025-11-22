Midway through Grayson Rodriguez’s flight from his home in Texas to the Orioles’ spring training facility in Florida for a check-up visit with his coaches and trainers, the right-hander received a text.

It was Mike Elias, Baltimore’s president of baseball operations, asking Rodriguez to call him “ASAP.”

The unusual nature of that text on Tuesday night gave Rodriguez his first inkling that something unexpected was afoot, and once he landed, Rodriguez learned the Orioles had traded him to the Los Angeles Angels. In an appearance on the web show “Foul Territory,” Rodriguez said he was initially “shocked.”

“I’m pumped up, I can tell you that,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t think the Orioles would trade me. But obviously, the Angels wanted me bad enough, and it’s kind of a cool feeling.”

The Orioles also wanted outfielder Taylor Ward badly enough to part ways with a starting pitcher full of promise, even though injuries have kept Rodriguez from reaching it yet. The 26-year-old hasn’t pitched in the majors since July 31, 2024. The Angels are taking a chance on Rodriguez and could benefit greatly if he can remain healthy. Rodriguez has four years of team control remaining; Ward is entering his final season of team control.

Grayson Rodriguez throws a bullpen session during Orioles' spring training in February 2025. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

When discussing the deal Friday on a video call, Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said the club was “certainly aware in the mismatch in the amount of potential team control remaining on these two guys.” But Elias emphasized the value Ward can bring to the outfield as a power-hitting, right-handed batter.

There are few who fit that mold on the free agent or trade market, Elias said, and the Orioles have “been chasing” Ward for the last few years.

“I think it brings a lot of stability to our outfield picture. I think it’s going to hopefully make the rest of the lineup better,” Elias said. “He really fit us, and there weren’t a lot of big power right-handed guys on the market this year.”

At the same time, Elias noted that there are “obvious ramifications” that come from missing over a year, as Rodriguez has. In his Foul Territory appearance, Rodriguez said his recurring lat strains seem to have been the result of bone spurs that have been in his elbow for years. The lat muscle worked harder to slow down his arm following the release of the ball.

Now, after a surgery to remove those bone spurs, Rodriguez hopes his durability will improve.

“Last year didn’t go how I wanted it to,” Rodriguez said. “I knew in spring training last year that I was really going to be facing some challenges with my arm. … I had some bone spurs removed in August, and they’ve been in there for three or four years. This is something that I’ve dealt with for a while, ever since I was in Double-A, Triple-A, I want to say.

“… We decided to not get the surgery in spring training, and then it got to a point where I was like, I can’t take it, so I had them removed in August,” Rodriguez said. “Now I’m throwing and feeling good.”

Elias disputed a suggestion that there might have been frustration with the handling of Rodriguez’s injuries, either from the club or the player.

“There’s frustration about the bad luck of it and that’s disappointing,” Elias said. “Grayson’s a great kid. We loved bringing him up in this organization and rearing him, and he’s got a bright future. And sometimes, trades are a part of baseball.”

The Orioles cut into their limited pitching depth to acquire Ward for two reasons. They see Ward as a lineup-changing presence, and Baltimore maintains that it will pursue the starting pitching market aggressively.

Taylor Ward rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 17. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Ward, who hit 36 homers and finished with a .792 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, projects as a middle-of-the-order bat who can play most days. He played 156 games in 2024 and 157 games in 2025. But his addition doesn’t prevent the Orioles from pursuing other hitters this winter, either.

For one, Baltimore may still be in the mix for center field help, although Elias said he believes in Colton Cowser’s ability to handle the position. Elsewhere, Elias is open to almost anything this winter.

“I can’t guarantee that that’s going to happen,” Elias said of adding another impact bat. “But we are definitely still pursuing upgrades to the lineup. But I think that Taylor’s presence, as I was saying earlier, really solidifies the outfield picture in a way that gives us more flexibility with hunting that next impact bat and where that person plays.”

And with the Orioles still searching for pitching, they could package some of their major league talent in a deal for a starter — which would open room for another lineup addition.

“We are in pursuit of every one of them,” Elias said of the starting pitching free agent market. There are several big names, such as Framber Valdez, Dylan Cease and Ranger Suárez. But the Orioles are hoping to build out the pitching staff’s depth, as well.

“We’ll have to source all types of pitching,” Elias said. “You have to go into spring training these days with at least eight options, and probably more than that. So we’ll be working all winter.”

By the time summer arrives, there will be a better idea of whether the Orioles were prudent to cast off their 2018 first-round pick to the Angels. Rodriguez said he’s excited to face his old teammates and friends this summer. But given the uncertainty of his health, there’s no guarantee he’ll be on the bump for the two series against Baltimore.