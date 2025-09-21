Andrew Lastovka connected on a game-tying 48-yard field goal and less than two minutes later hit a 42-yard game-winner as time expired as visiting Youngstown State stunned Towson 31-28 on Saturday night.

The Penguins (3-1) trailed by 11 entering the fourth quarter but scored on every drive in the period.

Beau Brungard threw for 277 yards and one touchdown, and added 100 yards and two scores on the ground. Max Tomczak had seven receptions for 116 yards, with four receptions and 56 yards in the fourth quarter alone.

Youngstown’s offense needed the help of its defense, as the Penguins forced Towson to punt twice in the final six minutes.

Preston Zandier led the Penguins with seven total tackles, and Jussiah Williams-West and Dathan Hickey each had six.

For the Tigers (2-2), Al Wooten II had 48 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jaceon Doss caught three passes for 120 yards.