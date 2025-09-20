Kobe Muasau threw for 156 yards and a touchdown, Jason Collins Jr. rushed for 67 yards and a score, and Morgan State beat Division II Central State (Ohio) 27-0 on Saturday in Baltimore for its first victory of the season.

Morgan State (1-3), which trails the all-time series 10-4, picked up its first victory over Central State since 1975. The teams’ most recent matchup was an 18–17 victory for Central State in 1996.

Morgan State took a 6-0 lead in the opening four minutes when Muasau connected with Tyler Wilkins on a 30-yard score to cap a four-play, 76-yard drive.

Joshua Narh made it 13-0 on a 32-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Collins, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason offensive player of the year, scored on a 7-yard run with 3:47 left before halftime for a 20-0 lead. Randall Nauden added a 1-yard run in the fourth.

Tison Hill was 12-for-17 for 83 yards with an interception for Central State.

Morgan has games against Miles College, Georgetown and Virginia-Lynchburg before opening MEAC play against Howard on Oct. 25.