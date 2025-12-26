It’s not always easy to sell your fans on a trip to the same bowl two seasons in a row.

The benefit for East Carolina is another shot at an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

The Pirates are in the Military Bowl for a second straight year, but Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh in Annapolis is a nice opportunity for them. Pitt was in contention for the ACC title until it lost its regular-season finale, and ECU — which plays in the American Athletic Conference — clearly was eyeing a chance to face a Power Four team when bowl bids were dispersed.

“Obviously, I think all things considered, most people do not want to travel to the same bowl location year after year,” East Carolina athletic director Jon Gilbert said. ”I think we landed in a very good spot against a very good opponent.”

In 2024, the Pirates faced N.C. State in this bowl. East Carolina blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter before a late touchdown gave the Pirates a 26-21 victory. Then a brawl broke out between the teams.

That melee didn’t prevent ECU (8-4) from being invited back, this time facing Pitt (8-4), which would have made it to the ACC title game if it had beaten Miami in late November.

It’s no small thing for an AAC team to face a Power Four opponent. ECU lost to N.C. State in a rematch to open this season and then fell to BYU in September. The AAC put a team in the playoff this year in Tulane, but not all of the league’s top teams are getting a chance to play against the Power Four in the postseason.

ECU is facing Pitt, and Navy takes on Cincinnati in the Liberty Bowl. Memphis lost to N.C. State in the Gasparilla Bowl.

North Texas and South Florida, on the other hand, ended up in bowls against fellow Group of Five teams.

Upheaval

East Carolina recently lost offensive coordinator John David Baker to Mississippi and defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge to South Florida. Quarterback Katin Houser, who ran for two touchdowns in last year’s bowl win, announced this month he was entering the transfer portal.

Series history

This is the fifth meeting between Pitt and ECU. Each team has won twice. The Panthers and Pirates haven’t played since 1992, when ECU won 37-31.

Repeaters

Not counting the playoff, only five FBS teams are playing in the same bowl as last season — East Carolina, UConn (Fenway Bowl), Miami of Ohio (Arizona Bowl), Louisiana Tech (Independence Bowl) and LSU (Texas Bowl). Four of those games are Saturday.

Key switch

Pitt freshman Mason Heintschel went 6-2 after taking over as starting quarterback. He threw for 300 yards four times, including a 423-yard effort against N.C. State.

Another rookie

Freshman Ja’Kyrian Turner led Pitt in rushing with 652 yards, helping the Panthers overcome Desmond Reid’s injury problems. Turner ran for 201 yards and a touchdown in a late-season win over Georgia Tech.