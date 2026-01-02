CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Berry Wallace scored 22 points including two free throws with 15.6 seconds left to lead Illinois to a 73-70 victory over No. 7 Maryland on Thursday.

Maryland’s Saylor Poffenbarger missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. The previously undefeated Terrapins (14-1, 2-1 Big Ten) had won 42 straight games and were 78-1 over four seasons when leading going into the fourth quarter. The Terps led the Illini 54-52 after three quarters.

It was the 11th consecutive win for Illinois (13-1, 3-0), which is off to the best start in program history.

Cearah Parchment had 17 points and eight rebounds and was 8 of 10 at the free-throw line for the Illini, who were 20 of 23 on foul shots overall.

Gretchen Dolan scored 17 points including two free throws with 1:05 to go to put the Illini up 71-68. Maryland’s Yarden Garzon cut Illinois’ lead to 71-70 with a pair of free throws with 50.5 seconds to go.

Garzon scored 17 points and had seven rebounds for the Terps, who were 1 for 12 from deep and committed 18 turnovers after scoring at least 80 points in 13 of their first 14 games.

Poffenbarger had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Oluchi Okananwa had 12 points for Maryland.

The Terps led 39-35 at halftime.

It was 20-16 for Maryland at the end of a foul-filled, cold-shooting first quarter in which the teams had combined for 15 free throws and shot 11 of 33 from the field.

