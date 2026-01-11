LOS ANGELES — Trent Perry had 16 points, Eric Dailey Jr. scored 15 and UCLA cruised to a 67-55 victory over Maryland on Saturday night.

Dailey added nine rebounds and Perry snagged six for the Bruins (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten Conference), who snapped a two-game skid. Tyler Bilodeau scored 10.

Elijah Saunders had 17 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Terrapins (7-9, 0-5), who have dropped three straight. It was the senior’s first double-double this season. Darius Adams totaled 13 points and six rebounds.

Dailey had nine points, Perry scored eight and UCLA took a commanding 38-21 lead into halftime. The Bruins shot 52% (15-for-29) and held Maryland to 30% (9-for-30). UCLA turned the ball over just once before the break, while converting 10 Terrapins turnovers into 12 points.

Advertise with us

Maryland whittled away at the deficit until David Coit had a three-point play and George Turkson Jr. followed with two free throws to cut it to 56-51 with 6:18 left. Perry answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 6-0 run, and the Bruins coasted to the victory.

UCLA shot 31.8% after halftime and finished at 43.1% overall. Maryland shot 30.3% overall but had a 48-29 advantage on the boards.

Up next

Maryland: At Southern California on Tuesday.

UCLA: At Penn State on Wednesday.