PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Yarden Garzon hit all six of her 3-point shots and scored 18 points as No. 8 Maryland raced to an early lead and routed Rutgers 88-41 on Thursday night.

Addi Mack added 15 points for the Terrapins (16-1, 4-1 Big Ten), who scored the first nine points of the game, hitting three 3-pointers. Maryland led 22-11 after the opening quarter as it made its first five 3-point attempts. The team hit a season-high 16 3-pointers in the game.

Maryland continued its hot shooting in the second, scoring the first 11 points to open a 22-point lead. Rutgers got its first points of the second quarter on two free throws with 5:35 left in the period from Nene Ndiaye. She led the team with 11 points.

The Scarlet Knights (8-8, 0-5) got their only basket in the second quarter on a putback by Janae Walker with about 45 seconds later. They finished the quarter 1-for-12 from the field with seven turnovers and trailed 44-16 at the half.

Things didn’t get much better for the Scarlet Knights in the second half as Maryland extended its lead to 47 points. On one possession, Garzon lost her shoe as she was passing the ball in for a basket. She picked it up and ran back to play defense. When the senior couldn’t put the shoe back on quickly enough, she threw it to the scorers’ table.

Rutgers couldn’t take advantage, and after a turnover by Maryland, she put the shoe back on.

The Rutgers game was a brief respite for Maryland in a difficult part of its Big Ten schedule. The Terrapins play six of seven games against ranked teams, including the next four.

Up next

Maryland: Hosts No. 19 Ohio State on Sunday.

Rutgers: Visits Northwestern on Sunday.