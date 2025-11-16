COLLEGE PARK — Oluchi Okananwa scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Saylor Poffenbarger added 19 and No. 9 Maryland never trailed en route to an 84-68 victory over Princeton on Sunday.

Addi Mack added 15 points for the Terrapins (5-0) despite exiting for about three minutes of the third quarter to receive treatment on an apparent left ankle injury.

Maryland went 17-for-18 from the foul line.

Madison St. Rose scored 20 points and sank three 3-pointers and Olivia Hutcherson added 19 points in Princeton’s first game against a ranked opponent. The Tigers (2-1) were outrebounded 39-28 while narrowly failing to become the first team to hold Maryland under 80 points.

Maryland gave back most of its 26-10 lead from the end of the first quarter before taking control with a 12-0 spurt early in the third.

Yarden Garzon’s 3-pointer put Maryland’s lead back in double digits before Okananwa fed Isimenme Ozzy-Momodou for an inside basket and followed with her own layup to push the lead to 48-33.

Up next

Princeton: Opens its home schedule on Wednesday night against Rice.

Maryland: Hosts Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night.