COLLEGE PARK — David Coit scored a career-high 41 points and made a game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation to lead Maryland to a 95-90 overtime victory over Mount St. Mary’s and avoid an upset on Wednesday night.

Coit’s total is tied for the third-most points in program history, and it was the most since Greivis Vasquez in 2010.

In a game with 13 lead changes, Coit was clutch for Maryland (4-1). He scored 24 points in the second half and finished 11-of-17 shooting and 8-for-10 on 3-pointers. He made all 11 of his free throws.

Mount St. Mary’s (1-4) went on a 7-0 run in the second half that lasted more than three minutes, going up 71-66 in the final two minutes of regulation.

Inside the final two minutes, Coit made two free throws, converted a three-point play, then tied the game with eight seconds remaining. He led the Terrapins with seven points in overtime and made both of his field goals and free throws in the period.

Darius Adams added 19 points for the Terrapins, going 17-for-21 at the free-throw line to go with seven rebounds. Elijah Saunders had 14 points and Andre Mills had 12, along with eight rebounds.

Arlandus Keyes had 22 points and Xavier Lipscomb had 17 for the Mountaineers, who shot 48% from the field and 47% from 3-point range.

After trailing 40-32 at the half, the Mountaineers went on a 10-0 early run to cut a 13-point deficit to three. From that point on, neither team led by more than six until the final seconds of overtime.