CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Luke Altmyer threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns to Hudson Clement and rushed for 62 yards Saturday as Illinois defeated Maryland 24-6, handing the Terrapins their sixth straight loss.

Clement caught three passes for 72 yards for the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten). Kaden Feagin rushed for 81 yards and a TD and Ca’Lil Valentine ran for 64 yards.

Malik Washington was 25-for-46 for 238 yards for Maryland (4-6, 1-6). DeJuan Williams caught eight passes for 50 yards and rushed for 43 yards.

Maryland’s Jalen Huskey made a diving interception of an Altmyer pass with 11 seconds to go in the first half.

That gave the Terrapins eight straight games with a pick, and it was their Big Ten-leading 18th interception of the season. It was only the fifth interception of the season for Altmyer.

Takeaways

Maryland: Coach Michael Locksley’s hot seat just got hotter with his team’s lackluster loss to Illinois. New Maryland athletic director Jim Smith is taking a long look at the school’s football program, and what he sees is a coach who has never had a winning record in the Big Ten in his seven years in charge of the team. Among this season’s issues are an ineffective rushing attack (55 yards vs. Illinois) and a defense that has allowed nearly 30 points per game in conference play.

Illinois: The Illini have won two straight since back-to-back losses to No. 1 Ohio State and Washington dashed their College Football Playoff chances. With games coming up against Wisconsin and Northwestern, a four-game winning streak to end the regular season and a 9-3 record to take to a bowl game is a reachable goal. Illinois tied the program record for victories last season when it finished 10-3.

Up next

Maryland: Home vs. No. 18 Michigan next Saturday.

Illinois: At Wisconsin on Saturday.