COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Pharrel Payne scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Myles Rice added 16 points, and Maryland cruised past Wagner 89-63 on Tuesday night.

Payne was 8-of-11 from the floor and made 14 of his 20 free-throw attempts in the contest. He also added three blocks, and Rice had five steals.

Maryland (6-3) was in control for the majority of the game, leading for all but 3:39 of the game and last trailing when the score was 24-23 with 2:38 remaining in the first half. The Terrapins held a 33-26 lead at halftime.

Darius Adams had 12 points and six rebounds, but struggled to a 3-for-12 night shooting. Solomon Washington added 10 points and six rebounds of his own for the Terrapins.

Nick Jones had 16 points to lead the Seahawks (1-6), Jaden Baker added 13, and Sam Smith had 10. Wagner was held to 37% (21 of 57) of shooting from the field, and 26% (6 of 23) from deep.

Maryland snapped a two-game losing streak, allowing 100 or more points to No. 11 Gonzaga and No. 12 Alabama.

Up next

Maryland visits Iowa on Saturday.