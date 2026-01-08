COLLEGE PARK — Lamar Wilkerson scored 24 points, including all 16 of Indiana’s points in a key second-half run, and the Hoosiers defeated Maryland 84-66 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Wilkerson had a personal 16-4 run in a 5 1/2-minute stretch, putting Indiana ahead 59-44 with 12 minutes remaining. He made five of seven shots in the run, including three of four 3-pointers.

A three-point play by Reed Bailey gave the Hoosiers a 70-52 lead with about 7 1/2 minutes remaining, and Maryland trailed by at least 13 points the rest of the way.

Tayton Conerway had 19 points and eight rebounds for Indiana (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten). Conor Enright scored 16 points, and Bailey added 15.

Solomon Washington, who missed the Terps’ first eight games, continued his consistent play while leading scorer Pharrel Payne remains sidelined with an injury. Washington, who averaged 10.0 points and 9.0 rebounds in his first six games, had 14 points and nine rebounds on Wednesday.

Elijah Saunders led Maryland (7-8, 0-4) with 16 points. Darius Adams scored 13, David Coit 11 and Andre Mills 10.

Maryland led 16-11 with 11 minutes remaining in the first half before Indiana took the lead in the middle of a 12-0 run that included 10 made free throws. The Terps got within one point three times, but Indiana kept the lead for the remainder of the half. The Hoosiers made all 16 of their free throws in the first half and led 36-31 at halftime. They finished 22-for-26 from the line.

Maryland is 1-9 against teams either ranked or from a power conference.

Up next

Indiana: No. 10 Nebraska visits on Saturday

Maryland: at UCLA on Saturday.